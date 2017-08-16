Newsvine

Confederate monuments taken down in Baltimore overnight - Baltimore Sun

Confederate statues in Baltimore were removed from their concrete bases overnight, as crews using heavy machinery loaded them onto flat bed trucks and hauled them away.

The action comes after Baltimore City Council approved a plan Monday night to remove four statues linked to the Confederacy from public spaces in the city, after a national conversation began following a deadly act of terror during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday.

