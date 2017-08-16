Asked what it was like to march through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, evangelical author and FreedomRoad.us founder Lisa Sharon Harper was blunt.
“It really felt like every step you take could be your last,” she said, later adding: “With each step, I just kept holding on to the call to love.”
Meet the clergy who stared down white supremacists in Charlottesville – ThinkProgress
