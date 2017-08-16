Newsvine

Trump Disbands CEO Advisory Councils After Charlottesville Outcry

Members of Donald Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum have agreed to disband following the outcry over the president’s response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in which he equated neo-Nazis with protesters who opposed them.

Soon after, the president announced via Twitter that he was ending his executive councils.

“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!” he tweeted Wednesday.

