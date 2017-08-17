Report: Steve Bannon's Florida House Was Meth Lab And More | Crooks and Liars

Remember when everyone started opining that Bannon always looks like he is waking up from the longest bender ever because he may be a very poorly functioning, racist ass?

Well, it may be even worse than that, if even 25% of this report is true. What does it say? That Bannon's house in Florida was a den of debauchery - making porn, housing drug users and even making meth in the bathrooms and sinks. Reports come from multiple first-person accounts, starting with the new renter of the home, award-winning cinematographer Lawrence Curtis