Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 206 Seeds: 5765 Comments: 81030 Since: Jan 2009

Heather Heyer's mom won't speak to Trump for blaming 'both sides' - NY Daily News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Charlottesville rally, has no plans to speak with President Trump after he said “both sides” were at fault for this weeks violence between far-right groups and counter protesters.

“Think before you speak,” a choked-up Susan Bro told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Friday when asked what she would tell Trump.

“I’m not talking to the President now, I’m sorry,” Bro said. “After what he said about my child.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor