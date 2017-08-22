Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 208 Seeds: 5801 Comments: 81345 Since: Jan 2009

Seb Gorka's Fate 'Extremely Uncertain' as His Boss Bannon Is Ousted

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: thedailybeast.com
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:02 PM
Discuss:

The fate of Donald Trump’s pugnacious, controversial aide Sebastian Gorka is up in the air again after his top ally inside the White House, Steven Bannon, was shown the door, multiple White House officials tell The Daily Beast.

Early Friday afternoon, news broke that Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist, was leaving the administration before the week was out. With Bannon out and planning his next moves, that leaves Gorka without an immediate boss.

Gorka, whose official title is deputy assistant to the president but whose job responsibilities appear to be making Trump happy with his TV hits, had reported directly to Bannon. Bannon had also been his boss when the two worked at the conservative website, Breitbart.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor