Trump Blew A Gasket Because Mitch McConnell Won't Protect Him From The Russia Investigation

The real reason why Trump is angry at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is that he blames McConnell for not doing enough to protect him from the Russia investigation.

The New York Times reported on a profane phone call between McConnell and Trump, “During the call, which Mr. Trump initiated on Aug. 9 from his New Jersey golf club, the president accused Mr. McConnell of bungling the health care issue. He was even more animated about what he intimated was the Senate leader’s refusal to protect him from investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to Republicans briefed on the conversation.”

