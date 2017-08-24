Treason: FSB Intelligence Agents Charged After Helping US Track Russian Hackers

former top Russian intelligence agent was arrested and charged with treason last year after he was discovered to be cooperating with authorities in the United States to locate a Russian hacker, according to a new report.

The bombshell report comes from TV Rain, a Russian television outlet that claims to have obtained information that allegedly provides details about the circumstances of the arrest and imprisonment of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent Sergey Mikhailov.

Once the head of the FSB’s Center for Information Security, a unit of the Russian intelligence apparatus that investigates cybercrime, Mikhailov—along with his deputy agent Ruslan Stoyanov—was taken into custody in December.