Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 208 Seeds: 5812 Comments: 81498 Since: Jan 2009

Treason: FSB Intelligence Agents Charged After Helping US Track Russian Hackers

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: ibtimes.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:24 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

former top Russian intelligence agent was arrested and charged with treason last year after he was discovered to be cooperating with authorities in the United States to locate a Russian hacker, according to a new report.

The bombshell report comes from TV Rain, a Russian television outlet that claims to have obtained information that allegedly provides details about the circumstances of the arrest and imprisonment of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent Sergey Mikhailov.

Once the head of the FSB’s Center for Information Security, a unit of the Russian intelligence apparatus that investigates cybercrime, Mikhailov—along with his deputy agent Ruslan Stoyanov—was taken into custody in December.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor