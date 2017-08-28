Free tuition? Programs should focus on students who started and had to stop. - The Washington Post

College has acquired a bit of a bad name in recent years. Public and private institutions are becoming steadily more expensive, a phenomenon that is difficult to explain or justify. The argument that a traditional curriculum does not provide enough of the relevant “skills” for the workplace is so pervasive that people increasingly say they don’t want to bother with higher education. Several years ago, billionaire Peter Thiel began handing out grants that paid bright students to skip college and become entrepreneurs. These days, the argument goes, the promise of higher education is not what it used to be.

Meanwhile, in a classic contradiction, a head of steam builds behind the free-college movement. Governors of several states — New York, Oregon, Tennessee and Rhode Island among them — are promoting a tuition-free experience of two years or, in New York’s case, four, for virtually anyone who wants it. It’s a politically popular but risky approach: standards may be dramatically lowered, some students might attend because they can’t figure out anything else to do, and the degrees they get could turn out to be worth little more than what they paid for them.

But this conversation and these policies should place more focus on an important constituency: people who had the motivation to continue their education beyond high school and actually made it to a college or a university but failed to finish.