"Life is short. Say what you've wanted to say. Do what you've wanted to do. Don't wait until the only thing you can say is, I wish I'd had the courage to do it sooner." ~Lori Deschene Source

Astrophysicist Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson was asked by a reader of TIME magazine, "What is the most astounding fact you can share with us about the Universe?" This is his answer. Watch on YouTube

We are all made of stardust, which is a literal truth: the atoms that comprise our very bodies came from the exploded stars of long ago. In it, Neil deGrasse Tyson says, “We are part of this universe, we are in this universe, but perhaps more important than both of those facts is that the universe is in us.”