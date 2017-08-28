Newsvine

Cheerleader forced to do splits by coach says she's being cyberbullied for speaking up | Fox News

A Colorado high school cheerleader who filmed herself and her squadmates being forced into painful splits by a coach has said she has experienced online bullying since the videos were made public.

Ally Wakefield told KDVR that she has been told to kill herself by some people, while others have attempted to discredit the injuries she suffered as a result of the practice.

Still, she told the station she doesn't regret speaking out.

"I know what it's like to not have a voice and it really sucks, and so I just want to be their voice because I have the opportunity to," Wakefield said.

