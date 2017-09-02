A 19-year-old Oregon man allegedly shared nude photos of at least six high school girls on Instagram and Snapchat — and later claimed he was hacked when confronted by one of the girls, authorities said.
Dillan Bostick-Smith was arrested Wednesday by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office after a 17-year-old girl and a friend met with a Molalla police officer at Molalla High School in May, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by The Oregonian.
Man posted nude pics of teen exes on social media: cops | New York Post
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 12:44 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment