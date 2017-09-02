Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 210 Seeds: 5865 Comments: 82018 Since: Jan 2009

Man posted nude pics of teen exes on social media: cops | New York Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew York Post
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 12:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A 19-year-old Oregon man allegedly shared nude photos of at least six high school girls on Instagram and Snapchat — and later claimed he was hacked when confronted by one of the girls, authorities said.

Dillan Bostick-Smith was arrested Wednesday by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office after a 17-year-old girl and a friend met with a Molalla police officer at Molalla High School in May, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by The Oregonian.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor