Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said that President Trump firing former FBI Director James Comey was the biggest mistake in “modern political history."
Asked during an interview on "60 Minutes" Sunday if it was true that he called the Comey firing the "biggest mistake in political history," Bannon said, "That probably would be too bombastic, even for me, but maybe modern political history."
Bannon: Trump firing Comey biggest mistake 'in modern political history' | TheHill
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Sep 10, 2017 10:34 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment