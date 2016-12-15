Russian Hackers Faked Gmail Password Form To Invade DNC Email System - BuzzFeed News

Russian hackers used emails disguised to look as Gmail security updates to hack into the computers of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and members of Hillary Clinton’s top campaign staff, according to a report by the SecureWorks cybersecurity company.

The emails, which were sent to DNC and Clinton staff from March 10, appeared almost identical to the standard warnings Gmail users get asking them to reset their passwords, the report found. Once clicked, the links took users to a page that imitated a Google login page, but which was stealing their password information — and downloading malware — designed by a group of Russian hackers known as Fancy Bear.