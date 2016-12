An online story featuring photos of Australian TV host Sam Armytage with a visible panty-line have been slammed by women as bullying.

Daily Mail Australia published paparazzi photographs of the television presenter out shopping in a white and black stripy dress, with the outline of her underwear faintly visible from behind.

“Sunrise host Sam Armytage dares to bare with granny panties showing a visible line as she steps out in Sydney… after slamming rumors she’s dating Channel Seven colleagues,” read the headline.

Furious women took to social media to attack the article as “callous, cruel and disgusting”, adding that the story amounted to stalking and cyber-bullying.