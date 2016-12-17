McCrory Is Having Citizens Arrested For Protesting His Disgusting Coup In NC | Crooks and Liars

Pat McCrory and his GOP cronies in North Carolina pushed through an insane amount of bills in the last 24 hours with one goal in mind - to limit the power of the incoming Democratic Governor, Roy Cooper. The whole thing is one big power grab and a giant temper tantrum because McCrory lost. Waa waa.

Well, tonight things have taken a nasty turn. Following this coup, protestors have descended upon the North Carolina State House. The New Civil Rights Movement has an excellent post with details about exactly what is going on.