This is how propaganda is crafted. Watch Sean Spicer spin lies to a room full of journalists who are watching a panel on journalism's role in the elections. Earlier in the appearance, there was a gesture toward "clearing the air" with Spicer about media and how they report on Republicans that was shameful, especially given the election's outcome.
RNC Communications Director Lies About Russian Hacks, Blames Clinton's Server | Crooks and Liars
Seeded on Fri Dec 16, 2016 9:50 PM
