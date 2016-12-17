Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 170 Seeds: 4641 Comments: 69049 Since: Jan 2009

RNC Communications Director Lies About Russian Hacks, Blames Clinton's Server | Crooks and Liars

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCrooks and Liars
Seeded on Fri Dec 16, 2016 9:50 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This is how propaganda is crafted. Watch Sean Spicer spin lies to a room full of journalists who are watching a panel on journalism's role in the elections. Earlier in the appearance, there was a gesture toward "clearing the air" with Spicer about media and how they report on Republicans that was shameful, especially given the election's outcome.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor