Breaking: The Greatest Living American Writer: "I'm willing to sell my pro-Trump services to any publication that wants them" - Salon.com

Earlier this week, when my beleaguered manservant Roger delivered me my curated news packet as he does every morning with my toast and Darjeeling, he included this amusing item: Newspapers Struggle To Find Pro-Trump Columnists. This didn’t surprise me. My feckless media colleagues, many of whose parents weren’t yet born when I was publishing my New York Times column, “Wendell Wilkie’s Man,” have never known conscious reality under a leader other than Uncle Professor Obama. They’re so imbued with notions of liberal piety that they haven’t yet learned the first rule of journalistic and literary staying power: Always pivot toward the dominant party. Therefore, I’m willing to sell my pro-Trump services to any publication than wants them. Trumpism, after all, has a lot to offer America.