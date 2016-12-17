Sound familiar? Malcolm Nance described the kind of person the KGB sought out to manipulate, "This is who the KGB targeted for recruitment. Egocentric people, who lack moral principles, who are either too greedy or who suffer from exaggerated self importance. These are the people KGB wants and finds easiest to recruit."
Intelligence Expert Explains Why Donald Trump is the Perfect KGB Recruit
