I’m a feminist writer. I am inundated with sexist harassment and political ugliness more or less constantly; I know that the history of women’s progress in the United States has been uneven, and often marked with big setbacks just as we were on the precipice of real change.
This, though, I did not predict.
What does President Trump mean for feminists? - The Washington Post
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Dec 17, 2016 12:54 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment