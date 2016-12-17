Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 170 Seeds: 4641 Comments: 69049 Since: Jan 2009

Abortion isn't linked with mental illness, study shows — but being denied one might be - Salon.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSalon.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 17, 2016 2:25 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Anti-choice activists and politicians really want women to believe that abortion causes mental illness. Nine states even have laws requiring doctors to scare women seeking abortion by telling them, without a shred of evidence, that such a link exists. A Texas pamphlet entitled “A Woman’s Right to Know“, despite paying lip service to the fact that many women feel relief after an abortion (around 90 percent, actually),  is clearly geared toward terrifying women into believing that this safe and legal medical procedure will shut them off from ever feeling joy again.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor