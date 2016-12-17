The Trump family's conflicts get even more outrageous — and Republicans pretend to not notice - Salon.com

If anyone expected that all the belated attention to Donald Trump’s overwhelming number of potential conflicts of interest would result in some soul-searching about his assurances that he “couldn’t care less” about his business and that his kids will run its day-to-day affairs in a “blind trust,” their hopes have been dashed so far.
The Trump family's conflicts get even more outrageous — and Republicans pretend to not notice
