Female Doctors Outperform Male Doctors, According to Study - NBC News

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Seeded on Mon Dec 19, 2016 11:58 AM
Discuss:
Patients treated by women are less likely to die of what ails them and less likely to have to come back to the hospital for more treatment, researchers reported Monday.

If all doctors performed as well as the female physicians in the study, it would save 32,000 lives every year, the team at the Harvard School of Public Health estimated.

