Cops Get New Guidance On Responding To Sexual Assault And Domestic Violence | The Huffington Post

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: The Huffington Post
Seeded on Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:16 PM
Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced new guidance Tuesday designed to help law enforcement prevent gender bias when responding to sexual assault and domestic violence incidents.

“We know that sometimes this bias, whether implicit or explicit, can stand in the way of effective law enforcement and can severely undermine law enforcement’s ability to hold the offenders accountable,” Lynch said. “We have seen situations where false assumptions about things like alcohol use, or the physical strength of the victim’s partner, or a victim’s sexual orientation, can lead police officers to make judgments about the truthfulness or credibility of a survivor’s account, or the severity of the assault.” 

