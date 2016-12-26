Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 170 Seeds: 4641 Comments: 69049 Since: Jan 2009

ALERT: Gays Using Christmas Light Blinking Patterns To Convert Straight Men Into Homosexuality | Liberal Darkness

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: liberaldarkness.com
Seeded on Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:38 PM
Discuss:

Gays have pooled their vast resources to unleash a plan that will have many straight-family men waking up gay on December 26th.  The Christian Defense League of Texas reports new studies prove staring at a new blinking cadence in holiday lights leaves men “feeling virile and yearning for the musk of other men’.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor