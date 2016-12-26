Gays have pooled their vast resources to unleash a plan that will have many straight-family men waking up gay on December 26th. The Christian Defense League of Texas reports new studies prove staring at a new blinking cadence in holiday lights leaves men “feeling virile and yearning for the musk of other men’.
ALERT: Gays Using Christmas Light Blinking Patterns To Convert Straight Men Into Homosexuality | Liberal Darkness
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Dec 26, 2016 5:38 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment