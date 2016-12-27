Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 170 Seeds: 4641 Comments: 69057 Since: Jan 2009

Rockette Says Inauguration Performance Is 'An Issue Of Racism And Sexismâ | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:27 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On Dec. 22, news broke that the Rockettes would be performing at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

Initially, it was reported that some of the dancers were contractually obligated to perform at the ceremony, despite expressing that they did not want to. The Madison Square Garden Company pushed back on that on Friday, announcing in a statement that every Rockette must “voluntarily sign up” for every event she performs in.  

But some Rockettes say they still fear for their jobs if they sit this performance out. Now one Rockette is publicly speaking out about the controversy.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor