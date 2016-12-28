Though the ancient Hindu practice has been banned since 2005, a 15-year-old girl in Nepal was banished to a shed while she was menstruating. On Monday, police confirmed that she died.
“We are investigating the case. We suspect that she died of suffocation from the smoke of a fire she lit to keep herself warm,” local district inspector Badri Prasad Dhakal told AFP.
Teen dies in menstruation hut | Fox News
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:31 AM
