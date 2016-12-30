Could Debbie Reynolds have died of a broken heart?

Can you really die of a broken heart?

Late Wednesday, the stunning word came that vivacious entertainer Debbie Reynolds had passed away at 84 — one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, 60, another cherished actress and author, died.

Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, said the stress of his sister's death was insurmountable. It "was too much" for Reynolds, Fisher told the Associated Press. "She said, 'I want to be with Carrie.' And then she was gone," he said.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken."