CEO to quit over employee's suicide from overwork - SFGate

In the months before she jumped to her death from a company dormitory last Christmas, a young employee at a Japanese advertising agency told friends on Twitter of enduring harassment and grueling long hours on the job.

“They’re making me work Saturdays and Sundays again,” the employee, Matsuri Takahashi, 24, wrote in one post. “I seriously want to end it all.”

“It’s 4 a.m. My body’s trembling,” she said in another. “I’m going to die. I’m so tired.”