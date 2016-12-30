Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 170 Seeds: 4652 Comments: 69133 Since: Jan 2009

15 of Carrie Fisher's Best, Most Honest Feminist Quotes

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: New York Magazine
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:04 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When beloved actress Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at the age of 60, she left behind a rich legacy. She starred as the iconic Princess Leia in Star Wars, served as a mental-health advocate, and was a prolific writer. Fisher was also highly quotable and used her role as a prominent public figure to speak candidly — and often hilariously — about being a woman.

Here, we look back at some of her best, sharpest lines.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor