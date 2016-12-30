15 of Carrie Fisher's Best, Most Honest Feminist Quotes

When beloved actress Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at the age of 60, she left behind a rich legacy. She starred as the iconic Princess Leia in Star Wars, served as a mental-health advocate, and was a prolific writer. Fisher was also highly quotable and used her role as a prominent public figure to speak candidly — and often hilariously — about being a woman.

Here, we look back at some of her best, sharpest lines.