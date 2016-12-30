Fighting back against anti-feminist backlash: Women can win the Trump era's new culture war - Salon.com

Some things in life are unfortunately inevitable: Pet lives are short, people get miffed too easily on the internet, and you left someone off your holiday gift list and will be scrambling to get them something at the last minute. In this category, we must also include the inevitability of reactionary backlash to feminist progress. History makes it clear that when women surge ahead towards equality, conservative forces will rise up to slap them down, limiting and even, at times, rolling back the progress that was made.