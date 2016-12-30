Confused Twitter Erupts As GOP Hails 'New King' In Holiday Message | The Huffington Post

Social media went bonkers Sunday after the Republican Party issued a holiday greeting that some interpreted as a comparison of Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.

“Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind,” read the Christmas message from Reince Priebus and Sharon Day, chair and co-chair of the Republican National Committee. “Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King.” Priebus will be the president-elect’s chief of staff.