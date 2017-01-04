Gospel singer Kim Burrell was scheduled to perform I See Victory from the Hidden Figures soundtrack on Thursday's episode of Ellen, joined by Pharrell Williams.
That was before a video of Burrell preaching at Houston's Love & Liberty Fellowship Church went viral over the weekend, which shows her labeling homosexuality as perverted.
Singer Kim Burrell booted from 'Ellen' after calling gay people 'perverted'
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017
