'Glamour' hires all women to create a Photoshop-free February issue

Media organizations can find themselves in ironic situations when writing about gender equality — pointing out disparities in the world at large while struggling with it internally. That's where editor-in-chief Cindi Leive says the top women at Glamour found themselves this fall.

In her opening letter for the magazine's February issue, Leive says the brand is one of the first to cry foul at the lack of female representation but has had some troubling stats of its own: Only 37% of the photographers for the print pages this fall were women. In addition, women only made up 32% of the hairstylists.

"Gender equality is on all of our minds. It's really important to me that Glamour not just talk the talk about female empowerment, but that we also walk the walk," she told USA TODAY in an email. "So we've decided to support women in the most meaningful way we can: by hiring them. From first page to our last every photo we commissioned for the February issue was created by women: photographers, stylists, hair, makeup, everything."