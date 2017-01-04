Newsvine

Paralympian opens up about 'humiliating' experience after she was forced to wet herself on train

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: Raw Story
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017 11:20 AM
British Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike told the Guardian she was “completely robbed of her dignity” after she was forced to wet herself during a three-hour train ride because the company did not provide an accessible toilet.

The incident occurred on Dec. 8 when Wafula Strike was returning from a UK Athletics board meeting. She needed to use the restroom during the trip but the accessible bathroom was out of order.

“If the able-bodied toilet had been closer I could have tried to crawl to it but it was too far away and my wheelchair could not fit in the aisles to get to it,” she told the Guardian.

