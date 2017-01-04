Paralympian opens up about 'humiliating' experience after she was forced to wet herself on train

British Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike told the Guardian she was “completely robbed of her dignity” after she was forced to wet herself during a three-hour train ride because the company did not provide an accessible toilet.

The incident occurred on Dec. 8 when Wafula Strike was returning from a UK Athletics board meeting. She needed to use the restroom during the trip but the accessible bathroom was out of order.

“If the able-bodied toilet had been closer I could have tried to crawl to it but it was too far away and my wheelchair could not fit in the aisles to get to it,” she told the Guardian.