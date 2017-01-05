he age old practice of leaving a little bit of something extra for your server at a restaurant comes from The United States’ slavery age. Shake Shack’s founder, Danny Meyer, told the story on “The Sporkful” podcast today and revealed that the practice is still hurting employees today.
Shake Shack founder slams tips as racist-era practice so 'no one could say they were being enslaved'
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 8:28 PM
