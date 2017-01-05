Newsvine

WATCH: CNN panel brilliantly smacks down former GOP Rep's ignorant Planned Parenthood rant

CNN panel schooled former GOP congressman Jack Kingston Thursday on how federal funding for Planned Parenthood actually works, even as the Republican spokesman tried to argue the organization should “just get out” of the abortion providing business considering it comprises “only three percent of their budget.”

Discussing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s announcement Thursday that Republicans will push to end all federal funding for the organization, CNN’s Van Jones explained how crucial Planned Parenthood is to women and communities.

