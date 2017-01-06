any Republicans like Paul Ryan and incoming Vice President-elect Mike Pence like to claim that they are “pro-life” but after so-called “pro-life” laws were passed in Texas that stripped Planned Parenthood from funding, the maternal mortality rate spiked.
Maternal death is the death of a woman while she is pregnant or within 42 days of the termination of a pregnancy, the World Health Organization reports.
Planned Parenthood chief calls out fake pro-life Republicans after maternal mortality goes up
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 9:13 PM
