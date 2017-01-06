Newsvine

Former principal sues La Canada Unified, alleging discrimination over pregnancy - LA Times

A former La Cañada Unified principal has filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against the district, claiming she became subject to unfavorable treatment — including negative evaluations, demotion and reassignment — when she told officials, shortly after her 2012 hiring, that she was pregnant.

In a suit filed Dec. 28 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Christine Castillo alleged she was discriminated against by district Supt. Wendy Sinnette and others, who she said failed to accommodate a doctor's recommendation for reduced hours during pregnancy and later conducted negative employee evaluations that led to her being reassigned to a teaching position for the 2015-16 school year.

