McCaskill Blasts Trump's Loyalty To Russia: 'There Should Be Howls!' | Crooks and Liars

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 10:11 AM
Since the Senate Majority Leader declared that a Select Committee on the issue of Russian hacking would be unnecessary, today's Armed Services proceedings may have been the last one of its kind for awhile. It doesn't suit or please Trump one bit.

The Democrats on the panel, especially Senators Blumenthal, Reed, Kaine and Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill made a valiant, last ditch effort to shine light on the scope of Russian hacking and Trump's unorthodox denigration of U.S intelligence agencies. Are we slowly seeing the institutions of Democracy fade away? We will need to keep the heat on these precious few Democrats to be aggressive in the face of an unpatriotic leader.

