House Quietly Reinstates 1876 Rule Allowing Them To Cut Civil Servants' Pay To $1 | Crooks and Liars

House Republicans have quietly reinstated an obscure rule from 1876 which targets civil servants and allows Congress to strip their pay down to $1.

Washington Post:

House Republicans this week reinstated an arcane procedural rule that enables lawmakers to reach deep into the budget and slash the pay of an individual federal worker — down to $1 — a move that threatens to upend the 130-year-old civil service.

The Holman Rule, named after an Indiana congressman who devised it in 1876, empowers any member of Congress to propose amending an appropriations bill to single out a government employee or cut a specific program.

The use of the rule would not be simple; a majority of the House and the Senate would still have to approve any such amendment. At the same time, opponents and supporters agree that the work of 2.1 million civil servants, designed to be insulated from politics, is now vulnerable to the whims of elected officials.