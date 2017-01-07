Dylann Roof says it's 'not fair' he has to hear so much from his victims' families. They all had to endure his racist screed. - The Washington Post

Federal prosecutors on Thursday fully unveiled the racist screed that Dylann Roof penned from a jail cell after he shot and killed nine innocent churchgoers here, using the hate-filled rant to draw a sharp contrast with emotional testimony from the loved ones of those Roof killed.

The journal brought a dramatic end to the second day of the penalty phase in Roof’s trial. Jurors are considering whether to sentence him to life in prison, or to death.

Roof spared virtually no group from his ire, and he made clear he did not regret what he did. Jewish people, he wrote, were “undoubtedly our enemies,” as were Hispanic people, who he said “introduce crime and violence to our country.” He said that being homosexual was “nothing more than a sick fetish” and that he believed Hitler would be “inducted as a saint.”

He seemed to view his violent action as necessary, even brave.

“I would rather live imprisoned knowing I took action for my race than to live with the torture of sitting idle,” Roof wrote. “It isn’t up to me anymore. I did what I could do. I’ve done all I can do. I did what I thought would make the biggest wave, and now the fate of our race sits in the hands of my brothers who continue to live freely.”