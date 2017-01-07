Whoopi slams House GOP on ethics: 'It's hard to stand up when you're spending time on your knees'

hoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar let Paul Ryan and the House Republicans have it on “The View’s” first day back from the holiday break. In the dark of night, while still officially on a holiday break, the House Republicans voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. The branch is the only independent office that investigates misdeeds by House members.

“I guess that swamp is stuck,” Goldberg said, talking about President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” of Washington corruption.

“First of all, Congressional ethics is an oxymoron,” Behar said. “Particularly in this Congress. But it’s sort of like on the slippery slope towards a dictatorship, you know. ‘First, we’re going to be very secretive about what we do. We’re going to police ourselves. You’re not going to know what bad things we’re doing. We’re going to keep it very quiet.’ It’s very scary.”