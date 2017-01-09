Hoarders vs American Pickers - Sexism Personified

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz star in American Pickers. They tour the countryside looking for used merchandise to buy and resell. The man who’s looking to sell today said he has nineteen barn size units storing stuff he’s collected through the decades. His barns are collapsing from old age and the stuff inside is covered with dirt and spider webs. He warned Mike and Frank to be careful not to get hurt. It was a timely warning. Mike almost got hit by a falling post when he climbed over the junk to see if he can find anything worth buying.

Over at hoarders, the same problem is evident: things piled high causing danger to those who try to climb over it. The difference is “hoarders” fill their houses with stuff rather than nineteen barns. Hoarders tend to be female while “collectors” tend to be male. One man did appear on Hoarders. He called himself a collector and was allowed to do so while women are chastised for thinking what they’re amassing has any value. That included a woman who had rooms full of brand new clothes, tags still on them. Those new clothes weren’t valuable, per the people trying to convince her to get rid of them, they were just junk.

So why are the men on Pickers not told the same thing? Why don’t Mike and Frank have psychologists traveling with them to try to convince the men with several barns filled to the rafters that their stuff has no value? That’s what happens on hoarders.

Why are men who freely admit they’ve been buying this stuff for decades allowed to think their stuff has value while women, who rarely have stuff more than a few years old crowding their homes, told they have something wrong with them? One man on Pickers just said the only reason he sells any of his stuff is so he can “go buy other stuff I don’t need.”

Mike and Frank have a lucrative business buying from male hoarders – er, collectors – and selling to other male hoarders, er, collectors. The women are not told they could sell their stuff and earn some money. Instead, they’re told they have to rent large dump trucks and let them haul it to the dump.