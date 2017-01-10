Newsvine

The thug who gave Kurt Eichenwald a seizure is running scared

Last month, journalist and Trump gadfly Kurt Eichenwald was the victim of a criminal cyber-assault. Eichenwald has battled epilepsy for the better part of three decades. One of Trump’s brownshirts who was fully aware of this tweeted him a GIF with flashing lights, causing him to have a seizure. As a number of Kossacks who have epilepsy have attested, Eichenwald could have died that night.

Eichenwald isn’t taking this lying down. He asked a judge in his hometown of Dallas to order Twitter to reveal the identity of the bottom-feeder behind the “@jew_goldstein” account who sent him that tweet. Within hours, the judge granted the order, and Twitter—as if it had a choice—intends to comply.

