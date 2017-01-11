John McCain secured the intel exposing Donald Trump's Russian prostitute blackmail scandal - Palmer Report

It appears John McCain likes people who aren’t Russian traitors. In the wake of an explosive scandal alleging everything from Donald Trump in bed with Russian prostitutes in Moscow, to blackmail videos in possession of the Russian government, to Trump’s attorney allegedly meeting with Russia in secret before the election to try to make the whole thing go away, another shocking detail has emerged: it was Senator McCain who personally secured the intel documents exposing the scandal.

In something that reads like a bad international spy novel but turns out to be a very real story coming from leading British newspaper The Guardian, a member of the British intelligence community reached out to United States Senator John McCain a few weeks ago to make him aware of the intel document in question. In response, McCain “dispatched an emissary overseas” in order to meet with the foreign intelligence officer in question and secure a copy of it.