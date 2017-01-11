Seriously? Is President-elect Donald Trump so thin-skinned that even criticism from Meryl Streep triggers a nasty, over-the-top response? What kind of crybaby have Americans elected as their leader?
“One of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” Trump absurdly called the most acclaimed actress of our time, demonstrating that he is no more prepared to become critic in chief than commander in chief.
What Trump is really saying in his tweets: I'm weak - The Washington Post
