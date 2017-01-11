Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About Articles: 172 Seeds: 4684 Comments: 69651 Since: Jan 2009

Trump D.C. Hotel Contractors Say They're Owed Millions : NPR

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Wed Jan 11, 2017 7:41 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In late October, just weeks ahead of the election, President-elect Donald Trump made a quick detour to Washington for the official opening of his new five-star hotel, just a few blocks from the White House.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Trump told the crowd that the two-year, roughly $200 million renovation project at the historic Old Post Office Building was done ahead of schedule and under budget, thanks to what he called an incredible team of people — "including hundreds of construction workers, electricians, maintenance workers and so many others who helped make this project a reality. They're really the important ones."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor