Donald Trump inauguration: Ethics concerns swirl around Trump team - BBC News

Walter M Shaub, director of the Office of Government Ethics, has sent a letter to congressional leaders saying that his agency has been overwhelmed by the task of certifying Mr Trump's Cabinet nominees, some of whom have yet to provide investigators with preliminary paperwork.

"This schedule has created undue pressure on OGE's staff and agency ethics officials to rush through these important reviews," Shaub wrote. "More significantly, it has left some of the nominees with potentially unknown or unresolved ethics issues shortly before their scheduled hearings."

He says he can't recall another time in his office's 40-year history that a hearing has been held before the review process has been completed.