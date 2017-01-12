Newsvine

Donald Trump has his own 'birther' crisis - The Washington Post

Article Photo

The political world is abuzz over stories in The Post and elsewhere over allegations that “Russian intelligence services have compromising material and information on Trump’s personal life and finances” In typical fashion, the tweeter in chief, President-elect Donald Trump, blasted the reports as “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” The irony here is real thick.

