The political world is abuzz over stories in The Post and elsewhere over allegations that “Russian intelligence services have compromising material and information on Trump’s personal life and finances” In typical fashion, the tweeter in chief, President-elect Donald Trump, blasted the reports as “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” The irony here is real thick.
Donald Trump has his own 'birther' crisis - The Washington Post
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 7:41 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment